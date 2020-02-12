Double Touch Becomes 6th Horse to Die at Santa Anita Race Track Since December

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Double Touch, a six-year-old gelding, became the sixth horse since December to die at Santa Anita over the weekend.



The Associated Press reported Double Touch suffered a "sudden death" while training. The California Horse Racing Board is set to perform a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Forty-three horses have died at Santa Anita since December 2018, leading to widespread criticism of the California racetrack.

Santa Anita officials suspended races at the track last March before resuming activity not long after. In December, a California state panel found no animal cruelty or criminal activity that led to the increase in deaths at the track.

"Horse racing has inherent risks but is a legally sanctioned sport in California," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at the time. "Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders."

Since resuming racing in late March, Santa Anita has made numerous changes aimed at improving the safety of horses. Most notably, the track placed restrictions on steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and race-day medications.

Double Touch last raced on Jan. 26 in the Clockers' Corner Stakes, finishing fourth. The horse had four wins in 22 starts, earning $201,496.