Dani Ceballos Says He Stayed at Arsenal for 'Stability' and to 'Restore Trust'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos has said he decided to remain at Arsenal in January to "restore trust" at the club and because he feels "very loved" at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old moved to north London in the summer on a season-long loan from Real Madrid:

He made a good start to life with the Gunners, but then he picked up a muscular injury that kept him sidelined for most of November and December.

It turned out to be an inopportune time to be out of action because manager Unai Emery was sacked in November.

He was succeeded by Mikel Arteta, who has only played Ceballos as a substitute in the FA Cup since he returned to fitness.

Talking to Marca, Ceballos acknowledged his injury came at a bad time:

"I’m f---ed on my part because I’d never been injured and annoyingly, I got injured at a time when the team started to unravel a bit. I [came out of the team] when we were fifth or sixth, three or four points off the objective which is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League."

Per James McNicholas of The Athletic, Ceballos spoke with Arteta during the January transfer window about returning to Spain, and Valencia were "optimistic" about signing him.

The Spaniard stayed put, though, and he has now explained he wants to repay Arsenal fans' faith in him, per Marca (h/t the Evening Standard's Simon Collings):

"I have never had a quiet transfer market, neither in summer nor winter. It is a sign that you do things fairly well so that there are teams interested in you. But it is also true that I like a stability in a club, and I decided to stay at Arsenal because they signed me, and I want to restore trust because I think it is time to step forward.

"It seems silly, but Arsenal fans have a song dedicated to me. There are only three or four players on the team who have a song, and they have been there for many years. I feel very loved every time I play at the Emirates."

Ceballos has also explained that it was Emery who persuaded him to move to Arsenal instead of Liverpool back in the summer, per Marca:

"I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me. Right now, I wouldn't fit in at Liverpool very well."

In order to "step forward" Ceballos will need to break back into the first team under Arteta.

Since returning from his injury, he has been available for five Premier League games but has yet to make it off the bench. For January's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last month, he didn't even make the squad.

Arsenal have looked an improved side since Arteta took over from caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg, and the players are said to be happier under the former Manchester City assistant:

However, results have still not been brilliant. Arsenal's 2-0 home win over Manchester United on New Year's Day was a marquee result, but it is the only Premier League victory Arteta has registered in seven games in charge. He has also lost only once.

Four league draws in succession since the win over United have Arsenal 10th in the table:

Incredibly, the Gunners are still just about in the running for the top four and definitely for the European places.

Given the inconsistency of every side outside the top three, Arsenal could shoot up the table if they were to string a run of wins together.

Ceballos could assist in that endeavour as he has the creative ability to unlock defences. As yet, though, Arteta does not seem to be convinced by him.