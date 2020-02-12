Thomas Tuchel Uses Roger Federer Comparison to Explain PSG's UCL Struggles

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has rejected the idea that the French club are perennial under-achievers in the UEFA Champions League by pointing out that tennis icon Roger Federer hasn't "always won."

Despite heavy investment in the squad in the last decade, PSG have not even come close to achieving their ultimate goal of winning Europe's elite competition.

They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage four seasons in a row from 2012-13, and the last three campaigns they have not got past the first knockout round.

Their last-16 defeats have included 2017's capitulation against Barcelona, when they contrived to throw away a 4-0 first-leg lead, and last season's exit to a poor Manchester United side, when they lost 3-1 at home after winning 2-0 at Old Trafford:

Tuchel, though, believes PSG's reputation for being a soft touch in the Champions League is unfounded, per Ryan Benson of Goal:

"If I tell you not to think about a pink elephant, you will think about it. You have to accept the context. I said after [being eliminated by] Manchester United, 'guys, we will try again next year'. The group stage, the last 16, that's how it is. It's the same for tennis. Everyone thinks that Roger Federer has always won, but it's not like that."

The difference, though, is that while Federer has not "always won," he has won a lot.

In 79 Grand Slam appearances he has taken home a trophy 20 times, reached 11 other finals and 15 more semi-finals.

That is a 58 per cent success rate of reaching the last four in the biggest tournaments. PSG's comparable success rate in the Champions League during Federer's career is zero.

Whatever Tuchel says, it is clear PSG have under-achieved on the European stage since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

This season could be different, though. PSG are flying in Ligue 1—they have a 12-point cushion at the top—and Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe are all in fine form, although the Brazilian superstar is currently sidelined with a rib injury.

The French champions' attacking prowess bodes well for their last-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund, who struggle defensively despite being entertaining going forward:

Per Benson, Tuchel said first legs were "never a problem" against Barca and United, and it is true that the major scrutiny will be on the second leg no matter what the result in Germany.

Tuchel was Dortmund manager between 2015 and 2017 and may be able to provide an insight to his players about what they can expect next week.

The German manager concluded that the Champions League still has huge appeal for PSG despite their recent struggles:

"It's a dream for everyone to play in the Champions League with a club like PSG. We always remain positive, you can only influence the context by giving everything you have. It's up to us, we don't let ourselves be influenced from the outside. The context doesn't make things easier, but it's sport, that's how it is. Try, try again and never give up."

The first leg of PSG's tie with Dortmund takes place next Tuesday at the Westfalenstadion, with the return leg at the Parc des Princes scheduled for March 11.