NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 Rosters, Start Time, TV Info and More

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Every year, All-Star Weekend is the NBA's most anticipated event.

The 69th annual midseason classic will be held in Chicago on Sunday, but until then, the league has a schedule of events that's sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, whether they're catching the action live and in person or via broadcast.

All Star Saturday Night remains a big hit with the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk.

But Friday night is starting to make waves with the Rising Stars game and the other event that has become a fan favorite: the Celebrity All-Star Game, which will be held at Wintrust Arena.

As per usual, the game will feature celebrities fans will recognize from music, television and movies.

The home team, which will be coached by ESPN's Michael Wilbon, will field players like Common, Bad Bunny and last season's MVP, Famous Los.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith will coach the away team, which will be led by Chicago native and three-time Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper, Anthony "Spice" Adams and Quavo.

Both teams will each have one former NBA player and one current WNBA player.

Will Famous Los repeat as MVP? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

TV Information

Date: Friday, Feb. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN or WatchESPN

Rosters

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (4x AMA award-winning artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, Saturday Night Live)

Chef Jose Andres (chef and humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (NBA legend)



Team Stephen A. (Away)



Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, Chicago PD)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (aka Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (NBA legend)

MVP Predictions

Comedian/social media personality Famous Los took home the hardware in 2019.

His impressive stat line of 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting helped his Home team get an 82-80 win over the Away side.

Los had some serious competition from rapper Quavo, though, who led all scorers with 27 points in a loss.

Both players will be on the court again this year, so they'll be strong prospects to win the MVP.

No WNBA or former NBA player has won the game's biggest individual award, so it's unlikely that will change this year.

Common and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry are known to be pretty good players, so either one of them could make a case, but the rest of the field is untested in this atmosphere.

The game should be entertaining, interactive and filled with plenty of four-point shot attempts.

But in the end, the MVP award will go to the player who steps up down the stretch to help their team get the win.