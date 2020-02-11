Jay Bouwmeester Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Blues Bench

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks and was stretchered off.

The Ducks announced: "There was a medical emergency near the Blues bench. A Blues player was taken into the dressing room, and the game is currently delayed."

According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, someone with NHL security said both teams agreed to postpone the game, which was tied at one in the first period, with "major concern regarding Jay Bouwmeester."

There will be a decision regarding a makeup date "in the near future," per NHL Public Relations.

Fox Sports Midwest noted one of the Blues player was taken away from the bench on a stretcher, and Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reported the replay showed that it was Bouwmeester who appeared to collapse on the bench.

That prompted a Blues player to seek medical assistance.

SiriusXM NHL Radio provided an update, noting the Blues' broadcast said the defenseman was "awake on his way to the hospital."

Bouwmeester is a 36-year-old veteran who has been in the league since the 2002-03 season and played for the Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames and Blues.

