Video: Joel Embiid, Marcus Morris Sr. Scuffle During Clippers vs. 76ers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a game against the LA Clippers on February 11, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

It didn't take long for Marcus Morris Sr. to reinforce his reputation as a physical presence on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The veteran forward became tangled with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid in the post in the final three minutes of Tuesday's game. Hand fighting and pushing turned into a full-on shove from Morris before players from both teams and officials broke it up.

Tuesday's game was just Morris' second with the Clippers since they acquired him via trade from the New York Knicks.

There may have been some lingering frustration from Embiid's side as well even though his side won 110-103. His social media use was the primary headline in the league Monday when he quoted "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Even though the big man appeared to confirm his commitment to Philadelphia with an ensuing post, Jimmy Butler's comments turned some heads:

Ultimately, things came together for the 76ers on Tuesday. Embiid even got the last laugh with a rejection of Morris following the scuffle:

Embiid finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Morris notched 13 points and five boards.

