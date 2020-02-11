Target Apologizes for Selling 'Minnesota Badgers' Onesies in Minneapolis Store

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A Minneapolis-based retail giant should know better than to mistake the mascot of its state's university for one of its bitter rivals. The keyword there being "should."

Target offered an apology on Tuesday, per the Star Tribune's Paul Walsh, after it mistakenly created and sold a onesie with "Minnesota Badgers" printed on it in the University of Minnesota colors. However, the badger is not Minnesota's mascot.

In fact, the badger is the mascot of Minnesota's rival, Wisconsin. So it's not surprising Golden Gophers fans were upset to see the two teams merged into one.

Fortunately, Target recognized that, too, and put out an apology almost as quickly as the franken-onesie went viral.

"Color us red," the company said in a statement, per Walsh. "As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers. We've worked with our vendor to remove this item and apologize to any sports fans who might have been left scratching their head."

According to Walsh, only two of the onesies were purchased during the 24-hour window in which they were on the shelves. Another 22 were returned to the vendors.

With only 24 "Minnesota Badgers" onesies ever made, they're basically a collector's item, though it's clear neither Minnesota nor Wisconsin fans want one.