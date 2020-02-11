Target Apologizes for Selling 'Minnesota Badgers' Onesies in Minneapolis Store

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 12, 2020

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: The mascot of the Minnesota Golden Gophers reacts during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A Minneapolis-based retail giant should know better than to mistake the mascot of its state's university for one of its bitter rivals. The keyword there being "should." 

Target offered an apology on Tuesday, per the Star Tribune's Paul Walsh, after it mistakenly created and sold a onesie with "Minnesota Badgers" printed on it in the University of Minnesota colors. However, the badger is not Minnesota's mascot.

In fact, the badger is the mascot of Minnesota's rival, Wisconsin. So it's not surprising Golden Gophers fans were upset to see the two teams merged into one.

Fortunately, Target recognized that, too, and put out an apology almost as quickly as the franken-onesie went viral. 

"Color us red," the company said in a statement, per Walsh. "As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers. We've worked with our vendor to remove this item and apologize to any sports fans who might have been left scratching their head."

According to Walsh, only two of the onesies were purchased during the 24-hour window in which they were on the shelves. Another 22 were returned to the vendors. 

With only 24 "Minnesota Badgers" onesies ever made, they're basically a collector's item, though it's clear neither Minnesota nor Wisconsin fans want one.

Related

    Tennessee Twitter Hoax Account Asks Football Recruits for Money

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Tennessee Twitter Hoax Account Asks Football Recruits for Money

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Games We're Already Excited For 👏

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2020 Games We're Already Excited For 👏

    Alex Scarborough
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Houston Dismisses Former 5-Star Eyabi Anoma

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Houston Dismisses Former 5-Star Eyabi Anoma

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Predicting Every Conference POY in 2020 🔮

    We look at every league and who will win the honors

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Predicting Every Conference POY in 2020 🔮

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report