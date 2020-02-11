XFL's Roughnecks WR Kahlil Lewis Explains Circumstances of Viral Vomiting Video

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Roughnecks wideout Kahlil Lewis learned a lesson Saturday.

In his XFL debut, the wide receiver made the mistake of housing a full Gatorade and sprinting down the sideline to celebrate P.J. Walker's 50-yard touchdown pass to Cam Phillips, just three plays into the game. When Lewis lined up for the one-point try, he promptly vomited.

And of course, the moment went viral.

"I was just too excited. I was screaming, and I had just chugged a whole Gatorade. It came up. That is all," he told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "It wasn't nerves. None of that, out of shape. Nothing everybody's been coming to me with; it's none of that at all."

Never mind his five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown—it was the puke that everyone wanted to talk about.

"Oh my gosh, everybody keeps hitting me up about that," he said. "I ran down the field when Cam scored, and I was screaming. I caught myself screaming too hard. I was like, 'Oh, calm down,' but it was already coming back up. So I was just trying to hold it in. That's why it all came out at once."

Teammate and fellow wide receiver Sammie Coates added that it was "the most disgusting thing I've ever seen. It was pretty funny, though. ... We've made fun of him for a couple days now."

The Roughnecks went on to beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17. And Lewis learned an important life lesson about chugging Gatorade in the process.