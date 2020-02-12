James Harden, Russell Westbrook Lead Rockets to Win vs. Gordon Hayward, Celtics

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets did something no team has been able to do since Jan. 26.

Beat the Boston Celtics.

Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday at Toyota Center in the first of two matchups this season. James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the way, helping their team improve to 34-20 on the season.

As for the Celtics, they are still an impressive 37-16 even though their seven-game winning streak came to an end.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Thursday when the Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Rockets are at the Golden State Warriors.

