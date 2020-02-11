Lonzo Ball on If He Lost Money with Big Baller Brand: 'You Could Say That'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

LaVar Ball is still trying to keep the Big Baller Brand going, but Lonzo Ball appears done with his family's company.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard appears with his family in the Facebook series Ballin' in the Big Easy and the latest episode featured a discussion of BBB. LaVar gathered his sons together and asked them to contribute money to help the brand, per Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports.

Lonzo didn't appear amused when discussing the conversation in a separate interview on the show:

"Are you shocked to hear your dad say he wants everyone to pool all their resources and go all-in with the brand?" the interviewer asked.

"No, not at all," Lonzo replied. "He wants the brand to do the best it can do."

"Did you lose a lot of money when you invested in BBB?"

"You could say that. Depends on who you talk to."

Ball severed ties with the company in 2019, saying co-founder Alan Foster was unable to account for $1.5 million. He said Foster had "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself." Ball filed a lawsuit against Foster in April alleging Foster stole money from the company and seeking more than $2 million in damages.