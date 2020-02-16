BroserWeights Beat Undisputed Era, Win NXT Tag Titles at TakeOver: Portland

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The BroserWeights beat Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday to win the NXT Tag Team Championships in Oregon.

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle haven't been a team for long, but they showed an impressive amount of cohesion to secure the titles. They combined for stereo kicks to O'Reilly's head to take him out of the equation. Then Riddle lifted Fish out of a Fireman's carry and into a knee/leg strike combo for the pinfall.

The match was a result of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in which both teams took part. While O'Reilly and Fish have a ton of experience tagging with each other, Riddle and Dunne were essentially thrown together just before the tournament started.

Undisputed Era fell to The Grizzled Young Veterans in the semifinals because of interference from Imperium, while The BroserWeights ran through the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and Imperium to reach the finals.

Riddle and Dunne meshed quickly, and they managed to get past Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals to set the stage for their title match against O'Reilly and Fish at the Moda Center.

While Riddle and Dunne are opposites in many ways, their odd-couple dynamic worked both inside and outside the ring. That much was clear during their promos leading up to the event based on how much they were able to pop the crowd.

With Dunne playing the straight man, Riddle's quirky personality became even more obvious and endeared both Superstars to the WWE Universe.

Although The BroserWeights were somewhat comedic in the weeks before TakeOver, it was still understood that they are two of the most technically proficient and hard-hitting competitors in WWE, which made them a huge threat to Undisputed Era.

Sunday's bout was a classic case of a true team in Undisputed Era facing two top-end singles wrestlers in Riddle and Dunne, and a test as to whether the quick chemistry they found could carry over to a bigger stage.

Regardless of the winner, there were lofty expectations placed on the match because of the quality of the performers involved, and they delivered with a tag team clash to remember.

The fact that Riddle and Dunne won the titles is a major blow to Undisputed Era's stranglehold on the top of NXT, but it seems likely O'Reilly and Fish will receive a rematch at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay on April 4 or perhaps even before then.

