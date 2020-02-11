Michael Avenatti Threatened Nike with Loss of $5-to-6 Billion in Stock Value

David McNew/Getty Images

As part of his alleged plan to extort the apparel company, Michael Avenatti threatened Nike that its valuation could drop by $5 billion or $6 billion if it failed to meet his demands, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Avenatti pleaded not guilty in December to charges he attempted to get $25 million from Nike in return for suppressing information about improper payments made to college athletes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.