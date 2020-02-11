Michael Avenatti Threatened Nike with Loss of $5-to-6 Billion in Stock Value

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

SANTA ANA, CA - APRIL 01: Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti arrives for his first hearing in Santa Ana federal court on bank and wire fraud charges on April 1, 2019 in Santa Ana, California. The celebrity lawyer is accused of misappropriating funds due to a client and is also charged by New York federal prosecutors of attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike. Avenatti gained international attention for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
David McNew/Getty Images

As part of his alleged plan to extort the apparel company, Michael Avenatti threatened Nike that its valuation could drop by $5 billion or $6 billion if it failed to meet his demands, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Avenatti pleaded not guilty in December to charges he attempted to get $25 million from Nike in return for suppressing information about improper payments made to college athletes.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

