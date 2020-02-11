Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out 6 Months After Surgery on Hamstring Injury

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona have announced Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out for six months after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury.

According to the club's official website, the France international completed the medical procedure for "a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh" in Finland.

Dembele recently pulled up in training as he battled to complete his rehabilitation, but his latest setback will now see the forward miss a significant spell of football.

The 22-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the campaign, and a place in France's Euro 2020 squad now appears unlikely given the timeline for his recovery.

According to BBC Sport, Barca initially paid Borussia Dortmund £96.8 million in 2017 to sign the winger, with the deal potentially rising to £135.5 million. The transfer was the second-biggest fee in history at the time behind Neymar's £200 million switch to Paris Saint-German.

Considering the scale of the fee, Dembele has failed to meet the expectations on his young shoulders since leaving the Bundesliga for La Liga.

Per Pete Jenson for MailOnline, Dembele has completed 90 minutes only 10 times during 74 Blaugrana appearances.

Dembele has suffered a succession of injuries since moving to Catalonia, consistently nursing hamstring and muscle issues, per Transfermarkt.

It's yet another injury blow for Barca's forward pack, with Luis Suarez also out with a knee injury.