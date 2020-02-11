UFC's Jon Jones Says Joining WWE Is 'Inevitable,' 'Would Be a Dream Come True'

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones has his sights set on eventually transitioning from the UFC's Octagon to WWE's squared circle.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jones was definitive in his belief that a WWE career is in his future: "I think it's inevitable. I've always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar."

Jones added: "I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true."

Jones wouldn't be the first to make the move to WWE after a successful UFC run. Ronda Rousey went from being UFC women's bantamweight champion to winning the Raw Women's Championship and main eventing WrestleMania last year.

Also, current WWE champion and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar went from WWE to the UFC and back to WWE again, while Ken Shamrock was the one who started it all when he made his pro wrestling debut in WWF back in 1997 after being one of the UFC's biggest stars in its infancy.

The 32-year-old Jones is arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history, with a 26-1 record. His only loss came by way of disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009.

Jones is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, and he successfully defended it Saturday at UFC 247 in a controversial unanimous-decision win over Dominick Reyes.

While Jones comes with some baggage due to multiple arrests and drug suspensions, he is a massive star, and everything about him would likely translate well to the world of professional wrestling.

Jones has good size at 6'4" and 205 pounds, the charisma needed to cut promos and help sell big matches, and the type of name recognition WWE looks for when recruiting crossover stars.

Last year, WWE held a match between Lesnar and fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in Saudi Arabia. That bout was a rematch of their previous UFC encounter, and it piqued the interest of some UFC fans.

If WWE can sign Jones and then put him in a dream match against Lesnar, that would generate even more fanfare because it is a fight that has often been talked about but never happened in UFC.

There is no immediate end in sight to Jones' UFC career since he is still performing at a high level and existing as a major draw within the promotion, but WWE would be a natural next step.

If Jones can net a big contract for a part-time WWE schedule that only requires him to make sporadic appearances like Lesnar, he can extend his shelf life as a star in the combat sports world while still maintaining his status as one of the biggest draws in the industry.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).