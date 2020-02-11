Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys to 'Push' for Contract Before Franchise Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly planning to make a "push" to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract before March 10, when the franchise-tag window closes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted it is typically "incredibly difficult" for teams to reach agreements by that date, but that is the Cowboys' stated goal.

The team could use the franchise tag on wide receiver Amari Cooper if it is able to sign Prescott to a long-term deal. Dallas is expected to use the transition tag on Cooper if it has to franchise Prescott.

                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    XFL Standouts Who Should Be Getting NFL's Attention

    An early look at young players who could have a future in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    XFL Standouts Who Should Be Getting NFL's Attention

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Pollard Dazzled as a Rookie, Role Should Increase in 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Tony Pollard Dazzled as a Rookie, Role Should Increase in 2020

    Matthew Lenix
    via Inside The Star

    Best Landing Spots for Top Free-Agent RBs 📝

    We match each player with a new team and contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Landing Spots for Top Free-Agent RBs 📝

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams 1 Piece Away from Contending

    Who could be next season's 49ers?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams 1 Piece Away from Contending

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report