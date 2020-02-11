Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys to 'Push' for Contract Before Franchise Deadline

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly planning to make a "push" to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract before March 10, when the franchise-tag window closes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted it is typically "incredibly difficult" for teams to reach agreements by that date, but that is the Cowboys' stated goal.

The team could use the franchise tag on wide receiver Amari Cooper if it is able to sign Prescott to a long-term deal. Dallas is expected to use the transition tag on Cooper if it has to franchise Prescott.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.