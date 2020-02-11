Andre Iguodala Thanks Warriors, Fans for Support 'From the Bottom of My Heart'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Newly acquired Miami Heat wing Andre Iguodala thanked the Golden State Warriors and their fans before Miami's 113-101 road win over Golden State on Monday night.

The Warriors played a tribute video in honor of Iguodala's time with the organization, which led the 36-year-old veteran to say the following in a pregame speech, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everybody that supported us, supported me my entire time here. It definitely feels like home every time. I just left, but it feels like home. Really appreciate you guys and appreciate you being loyal Bay Area fans. My brothers will be back in action, full squad next year, to wreak havoc on the league for 80 games. Love y'all."

Iguodala won three championships and the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award during his six seasons with the Warriors. Golden State dealt Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason in what was essentially a salary dump.

Iggy never played a game for the Grizzlies and was traded to the Heat last week.

