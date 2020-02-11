Bologna's Walter Sabatini: Riccardo Orsolini Worth €70M Amid Juventus Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus will have to shell out a transfer fee of at least €70 million (£59 million) if they want to re-sign Riccardo Orsolini, according to Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini.

Orsolini, 23, signed for Juve from Italian second-tier side Ascoli in 2017 but never made a first-team appearance for the Old Lady.

Instead, he spent six months on loan at Atalanta before another 18-month loan at Bologna, a move which became permanent last June.

The winger has thrived with the Rossoblu, most recently netting the opener for Bologna in their 3-2 victory at Roma on Friday:

As a result, talk has surfaced that Juve could be interested in re-signing him and may have a €25 million (£21 million) buyback clause, but Sabatini has now said nothing of the sort was negotiated, per ETV (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"In the negotiation process, we talked to Juventus about a possible buyback option, but it was never written down, so it remained only verbal.

"At the moment, it is unthinkable that he could be sold for the figures that have been mentioned in the media. We would discuss it with Juventus to ensure that everyone was happy with the situation. We are a strong club and, if the player were to leave, we would require compensation. In any case, we're not thinking about his departure at the moment and he is not on the market.

"I give Orsolini a value of not less than €70 million. I repeat that he will not leave. He is followed by the national team like so many others, and I think good news is coming to Coverciano [Italy's headquarters]. I hope he can go to the European Championship, but [Italy coach Roberto] Mancini doesn't need my advice."

Orsolini was handed his senior Italy debut in November when he scored a goal and provided an assist in a 9-1 drubbing of Armenia after coming on as a half-time substitute.

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

That was Italy's last international fixture of 2019, and Orsolini will hope to be in the running for their first game of 2020, a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium on March 27.

Italy have four friendlies organised—the others are against Germany, San Marino and Czech Republic—before their opening group-stage game of UEFA Euro 2020 against Turkey in Rome on June 12.

If Orsolini can break into Roberto Mancini's squad and impress on the international stage, Juve are unlikely to be the only club interested in him come the summer.

As a left-footed player who prefers to play on the right flank, he is an archetypal modern wide player who can contribute both goals and assists.

Orsolini also has huge potential for improvement, so it is no surprise Sabatini is making it clear he will not be allowed to leave for cheap.