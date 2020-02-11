Peter Moore: Liverpool Won't Re-Sign Steven Gerrard to Win Premier League Medal

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has ruled out the possibility of re-signing club legend Steven Gerrard in order for the player to finally win a Premier League medal.

Gerrard—who manages Scottish Premiership title contenders Rangers—left Anfield in 2015 after 17 seasons and is often regarded as one of the best players in England to have never won a Premier League title.

Merseyside native Moore joked that the former talisman's return was "really possible" aside from a selection of logistical obstacles preventing the gesture, per Liam Bekker of Soccer Laduma:

"Let me explain what would have to happen. So the question is, 'can we bring Steven Gerrard back to get a Premier League medal?' and the question I ask you is: Which player do you want to cut from the squad to make that happen? If you haven't noticed, he's the employee of a different football club at the same time as well.

"Look, we all love Stevie G, and we're all very proud of him for his managerial career, but I keep seeing this 'bring him in on a five-day contract so he can win a medal' [but] it just doesn't happen that way. Chemistry in a dressing room is important. Can you imagine that? That you have to cut a player, to say 'you're not going to get a medal'? It's not like they're handing these things out to everybody, you've got a squad, right? And thirdly, you can't add a player to a squad once it's locked. Other than that, it's really possible."

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership, seven points below leaders Celtic but with a game in hand, and they're set to face Braga in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Gerrard also coached the Gers to their first Old Firm Derby win over Celtic away from home in almost a decade in December, via BBC Sport Scotland:

Supporters at Ibrox are understandably happy with the progress from Gerrard's appointment, perhaps the main sticking point blocking any ceremonial return to his old stomping ground.

Moore—who was appointed at Anfield in 2017—appears to be aware of the pitfalls that can come from lingering in the past. The speculation of Gerrard's short-term return to Anfield seems to be little more than that, the notion made possible by Liverpool's massive 22-point lead at the Premier League summit.

It's a far superior cushion to the three-point advantage they held over Manchester City before Gerrard's infamous slip during a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in April 2014, via Sky Sports (UK viewers only):

Aside from the squad restrictions noted by Moore, a special exception to re-sign Gerrard would also dredge up certain moral quandaries. Some might ask which other players should be brought in for the sole purpose of obtaining a medal, not to mention Gerrard's possible objection to claiming a prize he didn't earn.

Gerrard appeared on the Greatest Game podcast (h/t Reuters)—hosted by former Reds team-mate Jamie Carragher—in January. He said last season's UEFA Champions League triumph felt like a "healing moment," adding that a Premier League title win would help him feel better about that slip almost six years ago.

Jurgen Klopp remains on track to net Liverpool their first top-flight trophy in 30 years, and it's a new squad made up almost entirely of players he signed.

The Merseysiders remain unbeaten in the Premier League this term and resume their campaign away to Norwich City on Saturday with a chance to temporarily go 25 points clear at the top.

Gerrard's immediate attention will be with Rangers, however, as they travel to Kilmarnock on Wednesday hoping to close the distance on Celtic.