NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020: TV Info and Analysis for Celebrity Showdown

There's a lot of Chicago flavor to this year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which takes place Friday night at United Center.

It starts with the captains, who are a pair of Chicago-born rappers. Common will lead the "home" team, which will be coached by ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon, while Chance the Rapper is captaining the "away" team, coached by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Wilbon was also born in the Windy City.

The away team also features rapper Taylor Bennett, the younger brother of Chance the Rapper, who was also born in Chicago.

This year's game also has a head-to-head matchup of the last two MVP Award winners of the contest. 2018 MVP Quavo, a member of the hip-hop group Migos, is playing for the away team, while last year's MVP, comedian Famous Los, is playing for the home squad.

Here's a look at TV information and full rosters for this year's celebrity game, followed by some potential MVP selections for the contest.

2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Rosters

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A'ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Potential MVP Award Winners

Quavo

It wasn't a surprise when Quavo had a strong showing in last year's celebrity game. He had won the contest's MVP Award the year before, after all.

In 2018, the hip-hop artist scored a game-high 19 points and had five rebounds and three assists. The impressive performance helped Team Clippers defeat Team Lakers 75-66.

Last year, Quavo's team lost 82-80, but he still had a game-high 27 points.

As long as he keeps playing in this game, he'll always be an MVP candidate. There were even some who thought he should try to play in the NBA after his breakout 2018 performance.

Famous Los

In his first appearance in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Famous Los quickly made an impression.

He led his team to victory in last year's event, earning MVP honors by scoring 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting and tallying three assists and two rebounds.

It shouldn't have been too surprising. Famous Los played Division II basketball and now makes viral basketball videos.

Sure, Famous Los is from North Carolina and last year's game took place in Charlotte, so he had home-court advantage. But even on the road, it shouldn't be surprising to see him have another solid showing in this year's contest.

Quentin Richardson

Richardson spent 13 years in the NBA, playing for five teams, but before that, he was born in Chicago and played at Whitney Young Magnet High School and DePaul University. So, he'll be playing in his hometown even though United Center was never his home court in the pros.

Former NBA players haven't won MVP of the celebrity game often, but perhaps the 39-year-old will be a rare exception. Especially because this style of game, which typically features plenty of 3-point shooting, should suit him.

In Richardson's lone season with the Suns in 2004-05, he led the NBA with 226 made 3-pointers. And since his NBA playing days ended, he's gone on to have some success in BIG3.

Perhaps he gets a hot hand in this game and starts knocking down shots from long range. And if that's the case, he might be in MVP consideration.