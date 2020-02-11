NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: LeBron vs. Giannis Starters, Reserves, Analysis

NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: LeBron vs. Giannis Starters, Reserves, AnalysisFebruary 11, 2020
In 2018, the NBA All-Star Game changed to a format featuring two team captains drafting teams. LeBron James has been a captain each of the first two years, and his team was victorious on both occasions.
The Los Angeles Lakers star will now look to improve to 3-0, as he's a captain for the third straight year. And just like 2019, he'll be leading his team against a squad led by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP.
The two teams face off Sunday night, when 24 of the NBA's top players will battle for All-Star supremacy.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's NBA All-Star Game, including full rosters and more.
2020 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com
Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
You have to select your teammates when the opportunity arises in the All-Star draft. At least, that's how James and Antetokounmpo have decided to handle it.
It didn't come as much of a surprise when James opened this year's draft by selecting fellow Laker Anthony Davis with the first overall pick of the starters' round. He also played for Team LeBron last year, but he was still a member of the Pelicans at that time.
Now in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old has helped James lead the Lakers to a great start to the season, as they're 40-12 and sit in first place in the Western Conference.
Davis is averaging 26.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while James is averaging 24.8 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds, making them one of the best duos in the NBA.
Antetokounmpo also selected a teammate in the All-Star draft. With the first pick in the reserves' round, he chose Bucks forward Khris Middleton. It's the second straight year that the Milwaukee teammates are a member of Team Giannis.
While Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA at 30.0 points per game this season, he'll be facing off against the league's current top scorer in the All-Star Game. With his fourth pick, James drafted Rockets guard James Harden, who is averaging an NBA-high 35.2 points per game.
James also has the NBA's Nos. 6 and 7 scorers in his starting lineup, after drafting Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (28.8 points per game) and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (27.1).
Leonard was also on Team LeBron last year, but he was a member of the Raptors at the time. Now, he and James are rivals, as Leonard signed with the Clippers this past offseason.
James has a lot of talented players on his roster, but he'll be looking to make NBA history in this year's All-Star Game. He has won All-Star Game MVP three times during his illustrious career, and only two players have won it more: Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant each won it four times.
With this year's All-Star Game paying tribute to Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, it would perhaps be fitting for James to win his first All-Star Game MVP honor in a Lakers uniform. His first three all came while he was playing for the Cavaliers.
The Legend of Vinsanity’s Hops
His high school teammates and coaches share stories on how Vince Carter became the original high-flying phenom ⏫