NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: LeBron vs. Giannis Starters, Reserves, Analysis

John Hefti/Associated Press

In 2018, the NBA All-Star Game changed to a format featuring two team captains drafting teams. LeBron James has been a captain each of the first two years, and his team was victorious on both occasions.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will now look to improve to 3-0, as he's a captain for the third straight year. And just like 2019, he'll be leading his team against a squad led by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP.

The two teams face off Sunday night, when 24 of the NBA's top players will battle for All-Star supremacy.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's NBA All-Star Game, including full rosters and more.

2020 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

You have to select your teammates when the opportunity arises in the All-Star draft. At least, that's how James and Antetokounmpo have decided to handle it.

It didn't come as much of a surprise when James opened this year's draft by selecting fellow Laker Anthony Davis with the first overall pick of the starters' round. He also played for Team LeBron last year, but he was still a member of the Pelicans at that time.

Now in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old has helped James lead the Lakers to a great start to the season, as they're 40-12 and sit in first place in the Western Conference.

Davis is averaging 26.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while James is averaging 24.8 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds, making them one of the best duos in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo also selected a teammate in the All-Star draft. With the first pick in the reserves' round, he chose Bucks forward Khris Middleton. It's the second straight year that the Milwaukee teammates are a member of Team Giannis.

While Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA at 30.0 points per game this season, he'll be facing off against the league's current top scorer in the All-Star Game. With his fourth pick, James drafted Rockets guard James Harden, who is averaging an NBA-high 35.2 points per game.

James also has the NBA's Nos. 6 and 7 scorers in his starting lineup, after drafting Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (28.8 points per game) and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (27.1).

Leonard was also on Team LeBron last year, but he was a member of the Raptors at the time. Now, he and James are rivals, as Leonard signed with the Clippers this past offseason.

James has a lot of talented players on his roster, but he'll be looking to make NBA history in this year's All-Star Game. He has won All-Star Game MVP three times during his illustrious career, and only two players have won it more: Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant each won it four times.

With this year's All-Star Game paying tribute to Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, it would perhaps be fitting for James to win his first All-Star Game MVP honor in a Lakers uniform. His first three all came while he was playing for the Cavaliers.