Vanessa Bryant on Grieving Kobe and Gianna: 'I Know What I'm Feeling Is Normal'

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, posted a message about the grieving process on her Instagram page Monday accompanied by highlights of Gianna playing basketball and Kobe coaching her team.

She opened up about how difficult it has been since Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26:

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

According to Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, there will be a public memorial to honor all nine victims on Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash. The group was traveling to a game for the team coached by Bryant and Mauser on which Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester all played.