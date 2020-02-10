Vanessa Bryant on Grieving Kobe and Gianna: 'I Know What I'm Feeling Is Normal'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, posted a message about the grieving process on her Instagram page Monday accompanied by highlights of Gianna playing basketball and Kobe coaching her team. 

She opened up about how difficult it has been since Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26: 

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

According to Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, there will be a public memorial to honor all nine victims on Feb. 24 at Staples Center. 

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash. The group was traveling to a game for the team coached by Bryant and Mauser on which Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester all played.

Related

    Newest NBA Power Rankings

    Where every team stands post-trade deadline ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Newest NBA Power Rankings

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Baby Giannis Is Here

    Greek Freak won't play tonight after the birth of his son, Liam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Baby Giannis Is Here

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, Steph, AD Headline Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

    ✂️ Only 12 players from list of 44 will make final roster 🔮 Drop your final roster predictions 🧐 Who was left out?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron, Steph, AD Headline Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Trae 'Hurt' He Didn't Make Team USA Preliminary Roster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae 'Hurt' He Didn't Make Team USA Preliminary Roster

    ajc
    via ajc