Draymond Green Jokes He'll Flagrant Foul Andre Iguodala in Return vs. Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, congratulates guard Andre Iguodala after his dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Warriors won 142-111. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green jokingly said he would greet Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala with a Flagrant 2 foul when the two teams play on Monday night at Oracle Arena in San Francisco, Iggy's first game back in the Bay Area since he was traded over the summer. 

Green added he would foul his former teammate "as soon as I get a chance," keeping the bit going. And getting ejected "would be worth it. I'd get to talk about that for the rest of my lifetime."

The two won three titles together with the Warriors. 

But Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason, as the Warriors cleared cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell (who has since been dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves). Iguodala never played for Memphis, as he had a mutual agreement with the Grizzlies to sit out as they sought a trade.

Now he's on a Heat team jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. And he might want to keep his head on a swivel Monday night. 

Related

    How Andre Iguodala responded to Steph Curry defending him on Instagram

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    How Andre Iguodala responded to Steph Curry defending him on Instagram

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Ujiri Sued by Sheriff's Deputy Over 2019 Finals Incident

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ujiri Sued by Sheriff's Deputy Over 2019 Finals Incident

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Nobody Knows Knicks' New Boss Like Melo

    Why Carmelo has high hopes for the Knicks future under Leon Rose ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nobody Knows Knicks' New Boss Like Melo

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Steph Curry show off his handle at Warriors practice facility

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Watch Steph Curry show off his handle at Warriors practice facility

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area