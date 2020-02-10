Draymond Green Jokes He'll Flagrant Foul Andre Iguodala in Return vs. Warriors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green jokingly said he would greet Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala with a Flagrant 2 foul when the two teams play on Monday night at Oracle Arena in San Francisco, Iggy's first game back in the Bay Area since he was traded over the summer.

Green added he would foul his former teammate "as soon as I get a chance," keeping the bit going. And getting ejected "would be worth it. I'd get to talk about that for the rest of my lifetime."

The two won three titles together with the Warriors.

But Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason, as the Warriors cleared cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell (who has since been dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves). Iguodala never played for Memphis, as he had a mutual agreement with the Grizzlies to sit out as they sought a trade.

Now he's on a Heat team jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. And he might want to keep his head on a swivel Monday night.