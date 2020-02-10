Ed Woodward on Manchester United: 'We Are Not Yet Where We Want to Be'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said the Red Devils must start challenging for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League again, but acknowledged the club is currently short of its silverware ambitions.

According to Peter Lynch of Goal, Woodward told a quarterly fans' forum United will continue to invest in new players after the January arrivals of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee Odion Ighalo:

"Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

"As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.

"There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200 million ($260 million) spent since Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] became manager. Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season."

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Woodward's mention of next summer suggests United will be active in the market after an inconsistent season under Solskjaer. The Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018, but purchased his first wave of new recruits only six months ago. The summer signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been a success, but the Red Devils clearly need more new players to improve their inexperienced squad.

At times, United have been exceptional this term, securing two wins over both Chelsea and Manchester City, and defeating both Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Premier League losses to Watford, Bournemouth, Burnley, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace underline how much work there's to do at Old Trafford.

Woodward added it's the ownership's focus to take United back to the top of English and European football after a dramatic slide since last winning the Premier League in 2012-13. Mourinho took United to second in 2017-18, but the Red Devils have finished outside of the top-four in three out of four years:

"As a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

"Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.

[...]

"The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff. Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Woodward's comments will please supporters, but the level of recruitment has been short of the expected standard at United. The big-name arrivals of players like Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez were supposed to bring the good times back to Old Trafford, but instead, Liverpool and City have pulled away from their northwest rivals.

Fernandes' capture provides Solskjaer with an immediate solution to his team's lack of creativity, but a substantial injury list continues to be a millstone around the manager's neck. The availability of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could give Woodward a managerial option if United fail to make the top-four, and Solskjaer must quickly find a way to improve results before it's too late.