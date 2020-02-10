Romelu Lukaku Takes Dig at Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Says 'There's a New King in Town'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku took a dig at Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Inter Milan beat AC Milan 4-2 on Sunday, declaring "there's a new king in town."

According to Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku posted the quote on social media. Ibrahimovic and Milan had previously stated the Swede's recent signing marked the "return of the king" after the striker began his second spell with the Rossoneri.

Lukaku found the back of the net in the third minute of stoppage time to seal victory at the San Siro. Ibrahimovic had scored earlier to make it 2-0 to Milan at half-time, but Antonio Conte's title challengers reversed their fortunes in the second half.

The Nerazzurri sit top of Serie A after claiming the three points against their local rivals. Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 loss at Verona on Saturday, allowing Inter the chance to climb to the summit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Booth), Lukaku explained how he and his team-mates took over the derby after falling behind:

"We did really well during the second half. They played well during the first half, as we left them too much space and we struggled.

"However, we came out well after the interval. We completed the comeback and we're delighted with the win.

"I think that everyone has seen this team's mentality, we never give up and we're always looking to win."

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Milan remain mired in mid-table after suffering their ninth league defeat of the season, but Stefano Pioli's side are only two points outside of the European qualification spots. Ibrahimovic's return for Milan has provided them with a shot in the arm, with the Swedish icon scoring twice in five Serie A appearances since arriving back in Italian football.

However, Inter hold the bragging rights, and Conte's revolution has seen the Nerazzurri become champions Juventus' biggest threat.

Lukaku has 17 goals in 23 Serie A appearances since his transfer from Manchester United last summer, and Conte will believe his side have the firepower to win their first league title since 2009-10.