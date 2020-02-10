WWE WrestleMania 37 Location Announced for Los Angeles in March 2021

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, still under construction, future home of the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

WrestleMania 37 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021, WWE announced Monday.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

The stadium is set to open in July before hosting both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 NFL season.

      

