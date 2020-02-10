WWE WrestleMania 37 Location Announced for Los Angeles in March 2021

DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

WrestleMania 37 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021, WWE announced Monday.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

The stadium is set to open in July before hosting both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 NFL season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.