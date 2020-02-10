ESPN: 'Good Chance' Moe Harkless Is Bought out of Knicks Contract After Trade

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the trade deadline passed, NBA teams have begun to focus on the buyout market with Maurice Harkless potentially becoming an intriguing option for contenders.

"There is a good chance that Harkless does get bought out, but that might not be until the end of February," ESPN's Bobby Marks reported.

Marks listed the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot if he does become available.

Harkless began the season with the Los Angeles Clippers but was sent to the New York Knicks in the three-team deal headlined by Marcus Morris.

As Marks noted, the small forward is a buyout candidate on a struggling team, but the front office is still in transition after firing Steve Mills, potentially delaying a transaction.

If he does hit the open market, Harkless could be in demand after playing a key role with the Clippers to begin the year. The 26-year-old made 38 starts in 50 appearances for the talented squad, averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

He's made a bigger impact when given a more prominent role in the past, averaging 7.7 points per game across four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Between his defensive ability and his shooting 37 percent from three-point range in 2019-20, Harkless could be a valuable glue player on a number of contenders.

The Mavericks (32-21) continue to fight for a playoff spot but could use more scoring depth behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Adding a proven player like this would give the squad a significant boost for a potential postseason run.

With that said, Harkless might not be seeking a buyout.

Despite going to a team near the bottom of the standings, the Queens native was happy to return to New York.

"It's a dream come true," he said Saturday, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I was a Knicks fan growing up. I loved watching the Knicks on TV, I loved coming to the Garden for games when I could. And I actually played at the Garden in college, too, so it’s like I’ve come full circle now."

He still hasn't debuted with his new team, however, creating plenty of question marks about his future.