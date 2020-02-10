Scott McTominay 'Feeling Fit' After Knee Injury, Closing on Full Training Return

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scott McTominay is hoping to be back in full training with Manchester United by the end of the week as he makes his return from a knee injury.

McTominay has been absent since suffering the problem on Boxing Day in the Red Devils' 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

He told United's official website his recovery "has been going well" and said:

"You need to have all of the right people around you, which I do, and that has been massively beneficial towards my recovery and obviously I want to be taking some part in the sessions towards the end of the week.

"We will just see where we go from there. So we are just going to do whatever we can to make sure I am back on the pitch as soon as possible."

He added: "I am feeling good, I am feeling fit. I have always had that drive and ambition to keep on top of my fitness and look after my body, because it is the most important thing at the end of the day."

The Scot serves as an enforcer for United who brings energy into midfield and provides protection for their back line.

Despite only turning 23 in December, he has already shown himself to be a leader at Old Trafford, where he has been improving under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have won just two and lost three of the six Premier League matches he has missed with this injury.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thought his absence was felt in the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year's Day:

Likewise, Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News identified him as one of the key missing players from United's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool later in January:

Former United player Phil Neville is an admirer of McTominay's:

United travel to Chelsea next Monday, though that may come too soon for him if he's not going to be back in full training until the latter part of this week.

After that, they face Club Brugge over two legs in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 either side of a Premier League home game against Watford on February 23.

When McTominay does manage to return, his presence in the side will give January arrival Bruno Fernandes more licence to get forward, as Solskjaer deployed the Portugal international in a deeper role in the latter half of his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Fernandes can be a major source of both goals and assists—prior to his move he contributed 15 and 14 for Sporting Lisbon this season, respectively—so getting him higher up the pitch into his naturally advanced position should make him more effective.