Quique Setien Says Barcelona 'Are Still Missing Things' After Real Betis Win

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Quique Setien said his Barcelona team still have room to improve after their 3-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Barca twice came from behind against Setien's former side to pick up their first away win in La Liga under their new boss.

Per Goal's Guy Atkinson, Setien said:

"I really liked the team. There are things we could have done better, but I'm happy. We have come from behind twice.

"The team is improving in many things, and I am very happy with the performance, the result and everything. We are still missing things, though.

"You have to enjoy the win because Betis are a great team, who were playing at home."

He also felt the team "improved a lot" at the back over the course of the game. It was a rough start for the Blaugrana, who fell behind after six minutes to a Sergio Canales penalty, awarded after a Nabil Fekir shot struck Clement Lenglet's arm.

Frenkie de Jong replied three minutes later when he controlled and tucked home Lionel Messi's ball over the top. Fekir rifled home following a counter-attack to put Betis back in front, but Sergio Busquets equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Lenglet headed home Barca's winner in the 72nd minute, shortly before Fekir and himself were both sent off for second bookable offences:

Messi was at his creative best at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, assisting all three of Barcelona's goals. He also bagged a brace of assists against Levante earlier in February.

However, he has found the net in just two of the six matches he's played under Setien.

Messi's creativity mitigates the problem, but with Luis Suarez out until May and Antoine Griezmann yet to show his best form at the Camp Nou, it could become an issue.

Griezmann has scored 12 goals for Barca this season, but he hasn't found the net in La Liga in 2020, and the club will have wanted a greater return from 32 appearances.

Meanwhile, despite dominating the ball under Setien, Barca have yet to show they can use that possession to protect themselves, as they often look vulnerable whenever their opponents have the ball.

The team have shipped seven goals in Setien's seven games in charge. The manager can't be held responsible for many of their defensive issues, having only just taken over, but Barca have conceded twice as many goals as Real Madrid in La Liga this season.

The Catalan giants are only three points behind Los Blancos, but they face an uphill battle to win the title if they don't manage to tighten things up.