Tyler Johnson Reportedly Waived by Suns, Will Be UFA After Clearing Waivers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 31: Tyler Johnson #16 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 31, 2020 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly waived guard Tyler Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Johnson will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers. He is still owed $7 million of his $19.25 million salary for 2019-20, per Wojnarowski.

Johnson, 27, has had a tough year, averaging 5.7 points and 1.6 assists while shooting just 38.0 percent from the field and a woeful 28.9 percent from three-point range. That pushed him down the depth chart at guard behind Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio, Elie Okobo and Jevon Carter. 

He spent parts of five seasons with the Miami Heat before he was traded to the Suns last year, and he has been a different—and, quite frankly, worse—player since that deal:

  • Miami average stats (257 games): 11.0 PPG, 2.5 APG, 43.7 field-goal percentage, 36.7 three-point percentage.
  • Phoenix average stats (44 games): 7.3 PPG, 2.4 APG, 37.5 field-goal percentage, 30.2 three-point percentage. 

It's hard to imagine Johnson suddenly just became an inferior basketball player because of the desert air. 

His numbers during his Miami days could entice contenders looking for guard help to give him a shot down the stretch. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have been linked to combo guards on the market, and with Darren Collison staying retired, both teams could take a long look at Johnson if he hits free agency.

He should find a suitor for the stretch run. If he doesn't improve his level of play from what he showed in Phoenix, however, he may not get many more shots beyond that. 

Related

    Report: Darren Collison to Stay Retired

    Veteran guard has decided he will not return to the NBA this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Darren Collison to Stay Retired

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Deandre Ayton Improving by Leaps and Bounds

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Deandre Ayton Improving by Leaps and Bounds

    Bright Side Of The Sun
    via Bright Side Of The Sun

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    More than three dozen players found new homes, but it could have been much more. Five swaps we wanted to see 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Avoids Fines for Comments After Utah Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Avoids Fines for Comments After Utah Game

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report