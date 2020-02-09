Megan Rapinoe Scores as USA Beats Canada in 2020 Olympics Qualifier

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The U.S. women's national team claimed the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship by topping Canada 3-0 in the tournament's final Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Both squads qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning their respective semifinal matches. The U.S. took care of Mexico 4-0, and Canada outlasted Costa Rica 1-0. Sunday's final was for bragging rights more than anything else.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 28 games. It also improved to 50-3-7 all-time against Canada.

The game-winner came from No. 13, which has become a familiar sight over the years because of Alex Morgan. However, with Morgan away from the team while pregnant, it was Lynn Williams donning her usual No. 13 and punishing a defensive error to break the 0-0 tie in the 60th minute:

Williams was one of two players on this roster not a part of the 2019 Women's World Cup championship roster, per U.S. Soccer, but the 26-year-old made her mark.

Williams' score marked the first goal conceded by Canada in the tournament, and Lindsey Horan buried a second in the 71st minute:

Horan finished the tournament with six goals, second to Canada's 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema and her seven goals for the Golden Boot:

U.S.'s closest first-half chance came in the 33rd minute when Christen Press launched a missile from outside the box that hit the crossbar. Press, who saw her six-game scoring streak snapped, was the Americans' most threatening striker despite not finding the back of the net.

Press finished as the CWOQ Golden Ball winner, awarded to the tournament's best overall player.

Just after Williams' goal, FIFA Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe entered for Jessica McDonald to raucous cheers. Samantha Mewis also replaced Rose Lavelle.

Mewis entered with two back-to-back two-goal games to her name, but it was Rapinoe who gave the reigning back-to-back World Cup champions a 3-0 edge in the 87th minute. Williams assisted the goal, and Rapinoe brought The Pose to put the contest to rest once and for all:

The U.S. finished the 2020 CWOQ outscoring opponents 25-0 across five games.

What's Next?

The U.S. will begin the SheBelieves Cup against England on March 5 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Canada will next play France in the Women's International Tournament on March 4 at Stade de l'Epopee in France.