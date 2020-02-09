NASCAR at Daytona 2020 Results: Erik Jones Outlasts Austin Dillon in The Clash

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It was anything but pretty, but Erik Jones captured the checkered flag at the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones prevailed after three overtime attempts thanks to the constant crashing near the end of the race. By the time he crossed the finish line, there were only six remaining cars in the 18-car field. Jones' car did not escape the carnage, with NASCAR on NBC calling it a win "with one of the most damaged cars you'll ever see."

Still, he crossed the line first with some help from Denny Hamlin and took home the win at the exhibition race in something of a tuneup for next week's Daytona 500.

Here is a look at the full results, per NASCAR.com:

1. Erik Jones

2. Austin Dillon

3. Clint Bowyer

4. Kyle Larson

5. Ryan Newman

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Joey Logano

10. Aric Almirola

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. Kurt Busch

13. Kevin Harvick

14. William Byron

15. Alex Bowman

16. Martin Truex Jr.

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Kyle Busch

The late drama largely started coming off a caution with three laps remaining.

Contact between William Byron and Ryan Newman led to a multicar crash that involved Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and eventual second-place finisher Austin Dillon, among others.

That led to a restart order for overtime of Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, and it appeared as if Hamlin and Almirola would jockey for the victory in the final push.

The race was anything but according to script, though.

Hamlin tried to hold off Elliott from taking the lead and spun out, which led to another multicar wreck and a red flag. Jeff Gluck of The Athletic explained teams were allowed to work on their cars during the red flag for this exhibition race given the special rules, but there were only six cars on the lead lap at the ensuing restart.

That's when Elliott and Larson made contact with each other and caused yet another wreck and restart before Jones eventually won.

The drama wasn't limited to the final few laps and multiple overtime attempts.

Brad Keselowski, who started in second place behind Newman's pole position, was leading for much of the race until he saw his chance at victory disappear when Joey Logano tried to hold off Kyle Busch. That led to a crash that collected Keselowski and created the caution right before the end of regulation.

Keselowski's frustration was clear, and he had some strong words for Logano (warning: NSFW language):

It was a frustrating race for most involved, but Jones will look to parlay the momentum from his victory into an impressive showing when the stakes are raised next time at Daytona International Speedway.