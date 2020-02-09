Lionel Messi Inspires Barcelona to Thrilling La Liga Win over Real Betis

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga, registering three assists as the Blaugrana twice came from behind to secure a crucial victory.

The match got off to a frenetic start, with Sergio Canales' sixth-minute penalty quickly cancelled out by Frenkie de Jong's tidy finish. The home side got back in front when the inspired Nabil Fekir fired home a brilliant shot, but Sergio Busquets levelled again for the visitors, slashing home from a set piece with the last act of the opening period.

Barcelona were much improved after the break and went ahead for the first time when Clement Lenglet headed home.

The drama continued afterwards, as Fekir and Lenglet were both dismissed after picking up second yellow cards. However, the Blaugrana were able to see the match out, securing a memorable win and moving to within three points of league leaders Real Madrid.

Earlier in the day, Los Blancos had extended their advantage at the top of the table to six points, as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 4-1 on the road.

What's next?

Barcelona are back at the Camp Nou next weekend, when they host high-flying Getafe. Real Betis will be favourites next Sunday, when they travel to 19th-place Leganes.

