Cardale Jones Reacts to XFL Debut, QB Praised by Dwayne Haskins, John Legend

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As the XFL kicked off its 2020 season Saturday, nobody shined brighter than Cardale Jones.

The former Ohio State star finished 16-of-26 for 291 yards and two touchdowns as the DC Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19.

Jones took to social media to celebrate his impressive performance and the reaction he generated:

Jones helped lead Ohio State to a national title during the 2014 season after replacing an injured J.T. Barrett. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, but he was limited to one regular-season appearance in the NFL before attempting to kick-start his career in the XFL.

The move is working out well as he shredded the Dragons secondary.

Tommy Maddox was the XFL's biggest success story during its first go-round in 2001.

After guiding the Los Angeles Xtreme to a title, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maddox started two years for the Steelers before Ben Roethlisberger arrived in 2004, and he was a member of Pittsburgh's Super Bowl-winning squad in 2005.

Jones might be able to play his way back into the NFL based on his Week 1 showing. A team may at the very least be willing to sign the 28-year-old as a backup heading into the 2020 season.