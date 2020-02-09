Cardale Jones Reacts to XFL Debut, QB Praised by Dwayne Haskins, John Legend

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: Cardale Jones #12 of the DC Defenders scrambles against the Seattle Dragons during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As the XFL kicked off its 2020 season Saturday, nobody shined brighter than Cardale Jones.

The former Ohio State star finished 16-of-26 for 291 yards and two touchdowns as the DC Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19.

Jones took to social media to celebrate his impressive performance and the reaction he generated:

Jones helped lead Ohio State to a national title during the 2014 season after replacing an injured J.T. Barrett. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, but he was limited to one regular-season appearance in the NFL before attempting to kick-start his career in the XFL.

The move is working out well as he shredded the Dragons secondary.

Tommy Maddox was the XFL's biggest success story during its first go-round in 2001. 

After guiding the Los Angeles Xtreme to a title, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maddox started two years for the Steelers before Ben Roethlisberger arrived in 2004, and he was a member of Pittsburgh's Super Bowl-winning squad in 2005.

Jones might be able to play his way back into the NFL based on his Week 1 showing. A team may at the very least be willing to sign the 28-year-old as a backup heading into the 2020 season.

Related

    P.J. Walker Makes Stellar XFL Debut

    XFL

    P.J. Walker Makes Stellar XFL Debut

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    St. Louis Battlehawks' Week 1 Injury Report

    XFL

    St. Louis Battlehawks' Week 1 Injury Report

    Jakob Ashlin
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    Injury Report: Vipers at Guardians Game Status Update

    XFL

    Injury Report: Vipers at Guardians Game Status Update

    Brian Lombardo
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    Dallas Renegades Week1 Depth Chart and Starters

    XFL

    Dallas Renegades Week1 Depth Chart and Starters

    Matthew Nagashima
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players