Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons 'Problem' Discussed by 76ers GM Elton Brand

While some don't think Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can ever work together on the Philadelphia 76ers, general manager Elton Brand believes it's an issue that can be solved.

"It's a problem that a lot of GMs would like to have if it is a problem," Brand said Saturday, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "They're two All-Stars. We just need to figure out how these pieces fit. I think you can play very fast. Playoffs are going to slow down, and you have a dominant post player you can play through also. It's a good problem to have if it's a problem."

Both players were selected to the All-Star Game for the second year in a row, but the talented squad sits just fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record entering Sunday. The team lost four games in a row before Saturday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

