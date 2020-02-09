Bernardo Silva: Bruno Fernandes Will Be 'A Great Asset' for Manchester United

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has backed his Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes to be a big success in the Premier League.

Fernandes had long been linked with a switch to the Red Devils before he completed his transfer from Sporting CP in the January window. The playmaker made his debut for the club in their 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Silva has played alongside Fernandes frequently with the national team and speaking to Sky Sports, the City star said he thinks his compatriot will thrive in English football:

"I think he is going to adapt [to the Premier League], he has already played in Italy when he was younger, so it's not his first experience abroad. I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think he's going to do great at United.

"The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team 100 per cent and he just goes in every game. It doesn't matter who he's playing against and his mentality and character is the best thing about him.

"...Changing is always complicated, you have to adapt to the way your new team plays, your team-mates, the way the manager wants to play, sometimes new systems so maybe it will take him a few months but I think it's good that he's here and he'll be a great asset for United—but hopefully not against City."

Fernandes will be hoping to bring a thrust and incision to the United midfield that's been lacking for long spells of the 2019-20 season, with Paul Pogba missing the majority of the campaign due to injury.

Although the Portuguese was unable to unlock the Wolves defence in his first Premier League experience, there were plenty of positives in his display:

Per Squawka Football, during his time with Lisbon, Fernandes was frequently firing off shots at goal:

Silva needed a season to fully adjust to life in the Premier League, before cementing his place in the City team in 2018-19. The former Monaco man was crucial to Pep Guardiola's team winning a historic domestic treble, thriving in both central midfield and on the right flank.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Fernandes also took some time to adjust. While he shone in the Portuguese top flight, in England he will need to adapt his game to a higher tempo and a more physically-based brand of football.

After a decent start to his United career, supporters will be excited to see their new man in action again soon. They take on Chelsea on Monday, February 17 seeking to close down the gap to the Blues in the race for a top-four berth.