XFL Contracts, Salary Structure, Prize Money and List of Rule Differences to NFL

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The new XFL officially kicked off Saturday, presenting a slightly new spin on the style of football fans have become familiar with in the NFL.

Given the wide gulf between the two leagues, the XFL is well behind the NFL in terms of finances.

The minimum salary for incoming NFL rookies for the 2019 season was $495,000. Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young reported in October the XFL's top quarterbacks would earn that much. However, the average salary for the rest of the roster pool is $55,000, per Sporting News' Jordan Heck. Players receive $1,685 for every game they're active and $2,222 if they're on the winning team.

In an effort to differentiate itself, the XFL is experimenting with a few new rules designed to add more excitement and increase player safety.

Right off the bat in Saturday's matchup between the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders, fans saw the XFL's approach to kickoffs.

The kicking team lines up on the opponent's 35-yard line, with the receiving team at the 30-yard line. Play begins when the ball is touched or three seconds after it hits the ground.

The XFL is taking some of the emphasis away from special teams. Following a touchdown, a team runs a play worth from one to three points depending on where it lines up.

Charles Kanoff hit Jordan Smallwood for a two-point conversion from the 5-yard line in the Los Angeles Wildcats' 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

In the coming weeks, a few more of the regulations should come into play.

Teams are allowed to perform a double-forward pass as long as the first pass didn't go beyond the line of scrimmage.

Overtime is different as well, mimicking a shootout in hockey or soccer. The period lasts five rounds, with the teams running plays from the 5-yard line. The offense receives two points by crossing the goal line.

In general, the XFL is providing football fans with a fresh alternative following the conclusion of the NFL season.