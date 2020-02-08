NBA L2M: Rudy Gobert Should Have Been Called for Goaltend on Damian Lillard

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Portland's Damian Lillard had to be held back after a missed call in the final seconds of Friday's game handed the Blazers a loss to the Utah Jazz.

The NBA's Last Two Minute report may set him off all over again with the league concluding Rudy Gobert did, in fact, commit goaltending on Lillard's would-be game-tying shot:

"Gobert (UTA) makes contact with Lillard's (POR) shot attempt after it hits the backboard and still has a chance to score. Goaltending is only a reviewable matter when it is whistled on the floor by officials."

The officials didn't make the call and therefore could not review the foul. Instead the Jazz escaped with a 117-114 victory.

Lillard was, rightfully, apoplectic over the missed call. Portland staff were holding back their star player as he tried to argue with the refs. It didn't get much better after the game as Lillard tore into how the league handles these situations.

"It's an easy call," Lillard said. "Three referees out there, and they don't call that. I don't want to see no report about 'oh, we should've called it' or none of that. It cost us a game. We in a playoff race, and it cost us a game."

Shortly after the game, referee Josh Tiven admitted they missed the call upon further review. Lillard was in no mood for that, either.

The Blazers are now 24-29 on the season and 2.5 games back of Memphis for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference. A victory against the Jazz would've gone a long way toward making up that ground, especially since the Grizzlies fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Portland has now lost two of its last three games after winning four in a row with Lillard catching fire at the end of January.

Over the last nine games, Lillard is averaging 42.4 points, 9.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while knocking down 53 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Not even the threat of a fine from the league would get Lillard to tone down his reaction. When a fan tweeted at the guard that he was going to owe the league a hefty sum, Lillard didn't flinch.

"Plenty money," he tweeted back.