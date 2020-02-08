Matt Riddle Tweets References to Rumors About Heat with WWE, Vince McMahon

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle seemed to reference rumors that WWE is unhappy with his penchant for calling out Bill Goldberg on social media.

After WWE on Fox tweeted about Goldberg's return to SmackDown on Friday, Riddle responded: "I'm not gonna do what sources are saying I'm not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying?"

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken issue with Riddle challenging the likes of Goldberg and WWE champion Brock Lesnar on social media.

Meltzer added that McMahon reportedly views Riddle as an "outside guy" who "has no respect for the hierarchy of the business."

