Quique Setien Praises Real Betis Striker Loren Moron Amid Barcelona Rumours

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Quique Setien praised Real Betis striker Loren Moron amid speculation the Spanish giants could try to sign the 26-year-old.

Setien coached Moron when he was manager of Real Betis from 2017 to 2019. He gave the striker his debut in a league clash at home to Villarreal, and Moron scored twice in a 2-1 victory.

The 61-year-old spoke to reporters on Saturday about the striker ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Real Betis on Sunday at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

"He's a player I know well. He's an interesting footballer and was the top scorer in the division for several weeks. What can I tell you about him...he's a really good player and one with many qualities."

Barcelona are searching for a striker after losing attackers Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to long-term injuries. The Catalan giants can make an emergency signing if Dembele is ruled out for five months or more, per Marca.

The club have announced that Dembele will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring suffered in training on Tuesday in Finland and will offer a further update on his expected return at that time.

Setien also said in his pre-match press conference that it is "obvious that we need someone to come in" and added that Barcelona "have a few names" under consideration.

Moron is one of four players Barcelona have targeted, according to Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz. The club are also interested in Real Sociedad's Willian Jose, Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez and Alaves striker Lucas Perez.

Barcelona are "confident they could negotiate a deal" for Moron, as he has a €40 million buyout clause and has lost his place in the Betis starting XI to Borja Iglesias, per Miguelsanz.

Moron enjoyed a strong start to the season for Betis, scoring six goals in his first eight La Liga matches. However, he has not found the back of the net since November, a run of nine games without a goal.

The Real Betis striker has been asked about the speculation and said in an interview with Cuatro (h/t Marca) that it is a "great joy" to hear of interest from the Spanish champions.

Barcelona's injury situation has left Setien with just Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and 17-year-old Ansu Fati as attacking options for the rest of the campaign, threatening to derail their season. They have been knocked off the top of the table by Real Madrid and were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

The club has not been helped by their decision to allow youngsters Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz to leave in the January transfer window, and they will be hoping the Royal Spanish Football Federation permits them to make an emergency signing to boost their attack.