WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Rise with Goldberg's Return, Fiend Challenge

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The return of Bill Goldberg helped Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox turn in a strong viewership number.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.5 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's 2.4 million. It was the second-most-viewed episode of 2020.

SmackDown also did a 0.75 rating among the 18-49 demographic, which was second on the night to the Democratic presidential primary debate.

WWE advertised the return of Goldberg ahead of SmackDown, and it delivered by having the WWE Hall of Famer challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to a Universal Championship match later this month at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt accepted the challenge, and the match was made official.

Much of the rest of the show was focused on building to Super ShowDown as well.

King Corbin called out Roman Reigns and challenged him to one last match. After Reigns fought off Corbin and sent the king scrambling, The Big Dog accepted the challenge. Reigns insisted that it be a steel cage match, and the bout was made official for Super ShowDown.

SmackDown opened with the return of The Dirt Sheet featuring The Miz and John Morrison. After they ran down the crowd and showed a mock movie trailer, SmackDown tag team champions The New Day interrupted and ridiculed the No. 1 contenders.

Miz and Morrison beat The Revival, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match last week to earn a shot at the titles. On Friday, it was made official that New Day will defend against Miz and Morrison in Saudi Arabia.

The main event of SmackDown featured Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke clashing in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Naomi seemed like the heavy favorite after confronting Bayley the previous week, but she was shockingly pinned by Carmella. After the match, Bayley attacked Carmella from behind and then ran off.

It wasn't announced when Bayley vs. Carmella will take place, but Bayley now has her next challenger lined up after beating Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble.

After beating Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship last week, Braun Strowman cut a promo about the importance of winning the title. He was interrupted by Nakamura and Sami Zayn, who had a plan in mind to cut down The Monster Among Men.

The Revival attacked Strowman from behind, and while Braun fought back, Nakamura put him down with multiple Kinshasas, which means a rematch is likely in the cards.

