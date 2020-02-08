Damian Lillard Drops 42 as Blazers Fall to Jazz After Controversial No-Call

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

One of the best games of the NBA regular season featured a controversial ending en route to the Utah Jazz's 117-114 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday.

With the Jazz up 116-114, Blazers point guard Damian Lillard sliced into the lane and attempted a layup over Rudy Gobert. The big man blocked the shot but committed defensive goaltending.

However, officials did not make the call. Furthermore, as ESPN play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco explained on the broadcast, the play could not be reviewed because replay rules state that defensive goaltending can only be looked at if a violation was initially called.

Bogdan Bogdanovic went to the free-throw line for two shots after Gary Trent Jr. committed a foul. He made one, giving the Blazers a chance to tie the game at 117.

Portland got off an open look with big man Caleb Swanigan launching an open three-pointer from the corner, but the shot was no good as time expired.

Lillard finished with 42 points on 16-of-30 shooting, six rebounds and six assists. He played 43 minutes for the short-handed Blazers, who were without center Hassan Whiteside (lower left-leg contusion), Anfernee Simons (concussion suffered in first quarter) and Trevor Ariza (double technical after arguing with an official in the second quarter).

Lillard has scored 42 or more points in six of his last nine games.

CJ McCollum also played 43 minutes for Portland and scored 27. Trent had 16 off the bench.

Bogdanovic led the way for the Jazz with 27 points. Rudy Gobert added a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The Jazz broke a five-game losing streak to go to 33-18. The Blazers, who had won five of their last six, fell to 24-29.

Notable Performances

Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 42 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB

Blazers SG CJ McCollum: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Blazers G Gary Trent Jr.: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL

Jazz SF Bojan Bogdanovic: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL



Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell: 16 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB

Jazz C Rudy Gobert: 16 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST

What's Next?

The Blazers will host the Miami Heat on Sunday at Moda Center at 9 p.m. ET .

The Jazz will begin a two-game road swing on Sunday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center at 7 p.m. A matchup with the Dallas Mavericks follows the next day.

