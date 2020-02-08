Fixing WWE Raw and SmackDown's Worst Booking Decisions for the Week of Feb. 8

1 of 3

The Problem: While Rusev and Bobby Lashley's part in this storyline seems to have taken a backseat recently, Liv Morgan and Lana are still at each other's throats.

The two met for another match Monday, and Morgan scored a quick victory. Then Ruby Riott made her return after months on the shelf healing from shoulder surgery.

The former Riott Squad teammates embraced before the green-haired grappler took out her former friend so Lana could pick up the scraps after she was done.

The issue here was not the quick win over Lana. She is still improving in the ring, and limiting her time in a singles match was smart. The issue is WWE putting two women who just returned from hiatuses into a feud.

At the end of this storyline, one person is going to go over, while the other person loses. Since both Superstars are trying to build momentum, this makes no sense.

The Solution: WWE should hold off on Riott vs. Morgan. The attack from Raw can be addressed at a later date. Before that happens, Morgan needs to definitively win her feud against Lana.

Her victory on Raw was not the end of this storyline since Lana proceeded to attack her after Riott took her down. Morgan needs a victory at a pay-per-view like Elimination Chamber so she can go into her storyline with Riott with fewer distractions.

It would also be nice if Sarah Logan were somehow incorporated since WWE isn't doing anything else with her, but that is an argument for another day.