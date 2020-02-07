Elton Brand Says He Believes in 76ers HC Brett Brown Amid 4-Game Losing Streak

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand gave reporters a vote of confidence for head coach Brett Brown in the midst of the team's current four-game losing streak.

"Brett’s our head coach," Brand said Friday per Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck. "I believe in Brett’s ability to coach our team."

The 76ers have lost their last four games by 10 or more points each. Their average margin of defeat is 18.25 points per game.

The 31-21 76ers are still sixth in the Eastern Conference, but preseason expectations were far higher for a team slated to contend for an NBA Finals berth.

The 76ers' offense has struggled, ranking just 20th in efficiency, per NBA.com. The defense has fared much better, but Philadelphia's at-times stagnant offense has landed the team in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The question now is whether further changes are on the horizon after the team acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors to help boost the team's offense.

One idea floated around is moving power forward Al Horford to the bench. When asked about it Friday, Brown told reporters that "it's all on the table," per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In response to that notion, Brand said that "Brett has been empowered to make any decision he feels he needs to win," per Neubeck.

A lineup change didn't occur Friday, as Horford started alongside big man Joel Embiid versus the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

As for the future, Brand recognized the fact that the 76ers are likely slated to start the playoffs without homecourt advantage.

"I’m a realist," Brand said. "As of now, we are going to start the playoffs on the road."

A return home may be just what the 76ers need now, however. Philadelphia is 22-2 at home versus 9-19 elsewhere, and a four-game homestand awaits leading into the All-Star Break.