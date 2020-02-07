Baylor Baseball Team Suspends 14 Players for February 2019 Hazing Incident

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Baylor announced Friday it will suspend 14 baseball players for their involvement in a February 2019 hazing incident.

In a news release provided by Royden Ogletree of KWTX, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said each upperclassman will be suspended two games. Rhoades noted the suspensions will begin with the season opener Feb. 14 and will be staggered over three weeks because of the number of players involved.

Baylor is coming off a 35-19 season that ended in the Los Angeles regional with losses to Loyola Marymount and UCLA.

With regard to the decision to suspend 14 players, Rhoades said: "The University takes such matters very seriously. Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes. This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics."

Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez also commented, saying: "I am very disappointed with this incident. We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward."

While few specifics regarding the hazing incident were released, Baylor noted it became aware of the situation in May and added that alcohol and drugs were not involved, per Ogletree.

Baylor has reached the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, and it won the Big 12 tournament in 2018. The Bears have not won the Big 12 outright since 2012, however, and they have not reached the College World Series since 2005.

Baylor will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Feb. 14 in the first game of a three-game series.