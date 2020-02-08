NASCAR at Daytona 2020: Top Sleepers to Watch in Great American Race

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman and Erik Jones are among the top sleepers to watch when the annual curtain-raiser to the NASCAR season, the Daytona 500, takes place on February 16.

Denny Hamlin won the Great American Race last year, while Joey Logano and defending NASCAR champion Kyle Busch will be among the favourites at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

There are 43 cars entered into the race, according to Dustin Long of NBC Sports, who also noted how all 36 chartered teams will be given starting positions.

Jones, Busch and Newman all have strong cases to upset the odds.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

Jones can be best described as a mercurial talent. He's got more natural skills than his final position of 16th in last season's standings would indicate.

The 23-year-old's best bet to succeed in Florida comes from his knack for delivering on marquee tracks. He won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in 2018, and Jones has won twice on the Darlington Raceway, including last September.

Jones also earned 10 top-five finishes last season. A good start will see him get among the favourites and upset a few oddsmakers.

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

It took Busch 17 attempts to win the Great American Race, finally achieving the feat in 2017. The 41-year-old still has what it takes to leave younger rivals trailing.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press/Associated Press

Most of the focus will be on Kyle, but Kurt showed he still has what it takes with his performances last season. Specifically, after taking over the No. 1 Chevrolet car, Busch notched the "first non-restrictor plate win for the No. 1 car since 2010, tripled the team's top-five finish output (six) and raised its year-over-year average finish by nearly six positions," per Athlon Sports.

Busch has the experience and resolve to hold his nerve amid the crowds and intense pressure common in Daytona. If he chooses his moment well, the veteran could make the late surge to power over the line first.

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

Like Busch, Ryan Newman isn't ready to move on from the sport just yet. The 42-year-old helped Roush Fenway Racing earn more attention during 2019, and a strong showing in Florida would solidify the team's return to prominence.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Newman hasn't won this famous race since 2008, but he has the speed in the No. 6 Ford Mustang to shock a few people. Roush is generally better suited to shorter tracks, but Newman's aggressive style can make the difference in Daytona.

Not many would think such a veteran driver could upset Hamlin, Logano, et al. However, there will be no stronger motivation than taking the checkered flag at the most celebrated event on the calendar for a seasoned winner who still has something left to prove.