Ex-WWE Superstar Adam Bomb Pleads Not Guilty to Drug, Weapon Charges

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bryan Clark, who wrestled in WWE as Adam Bomb from 1993-95, pleaded not guilty to drug and weapon charges in Maricopa County, Arizona, this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Clark has been charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense.

Dennis Miccolis—the former keyboardist for the band The Buckinghams—was charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise and transporting or selling narcotics as well, and he also pleaded not guilty.

Clark's attorney, Robert Jarvis, told the Arizona Republic (h/t TMZ Sports) that the charges are a result of false allegations: "The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect. This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use."

Jarvis added that the weapon charge against Clark is the result of a Korean War pistol that Clark keeps at his home. Jarvis called it a family heirloom.

The 55-year-old Clark broke into WWE in 1993 under the Adam Bomb gimmick after brief stints in AWA, WCW, UWF and Smoky Mountain Wrestling. He was immediately pushed as a dominant heel due to his billed 6'6" and 290-pound frame.

WWE's backstory for the Adam Bomb character was that he was a survivor of the Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1979. Clark was actually born in nearby Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1964, but the character was fictional.

Clark was eventually turned face, and while he seemingly had a ton of potential due to his size, look and merchandising possibilities, he never developed into a big star.

WWE and Clark parted ways in 1995, and he returned to WCW in 1997 under the name Wrath. In 2000, Clark started using his real name and formed the tag team KroniK with Brian Adams, who previously wrestled in WWE as Crush.

Clark found the most success of his career as part of KroniK, as they won the WCW World Tag Team Championships twice.

KroniK joined WWE after it purchased WCW in 2001, but after a poorly received match against The Undertaker and Kane at Unforgiven 2001, WWE released both Clark and Adams.

Clark has largely been outside the professional wrestling spotlight for the past two decades and hasn't had a match on record since a brief stint in Japan in 2002 and 2003.