Gabriel Martinelli Talks Barcelona Snub, Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli has spoken about his trial with Barcelona prior to joining the Gunners and how he became friends with rising Blaugrana star Ansu Fati.

The Brazilian explained to Marca (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) why things didn't pan out in Spain:

"Shortly before the Sao Paulo Cup I spent a few days training in Barcelona. I spent 15 days there. Barcelona invited me to train with them in La Masia, but afterwards, they didn't want to do anything with me, they didn't tell me anything ... I went back to Ituano, I played Copinha and then I came to Arsenal.

"To see how they train, know the structure of the club, the city ... it was a dream come true. I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends. He helped me a lot there and is now playing in the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me really well there."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

He also named former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol but shot down rumours Los Blancos have contacted him with an eye on a move: "No, nothing has come to me. I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here."

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners in the summer after stints with Corinthians and Ituano. He has needed little time to adapt to the Premier League, scoring three goals already. He has also netted three times in the UEFA Europa League.

His most recent goal came in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea, showing off his tremendous athleticism:

The forward has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a disappointing season for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager in December, but the results haven't improved. Arsenal enter Week 26 in 10th place in the Premier League standings.

Arteta has given Martinelli plenty of opportunities to prove himself, and the youngster has delivered, earning the team's Player of the Month award with nearly half of the total votes:

It's no surprise his strong form and rapid progression have led to transfer speculation. Spanish giants Real have prioritised the signing of young Brazilian talent in recent years, so they would appear likely suitors for the teenage star.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier have already made the move to the Spanish capital, giving manager Zinedine Zidane three talents with huge upside to build his attack around.

Martinelli would fit in nicely, but Arsenal are unlikely to entertain offers for one of their best talents this soon.