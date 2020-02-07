Justin Thomas to Auction off Kobe Bryant-Themed Clubs for MambaOnThree Fund

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 30: Justin Thomas lines up his put on the 16th hole while wearing a replica high school jersey of former NBA player Kobe Bryant during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on January 30, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bryant and his 13-year old daughter were among nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas announced Thursday that he will auction off Kobe Bryant-themed wedges he used at the Phoenix Open to benefit the MambaOnThree Fund:

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The MambaOnThree Fund was created to benefit the families of the seven other people who died in the crash.

The clubs Thomas is auctioning off are each engraved with phrases of importance to Bryant and his career, including, "81 points," "Kobe Bean Bryant," "Black Mamba" and "Mamba Mentality."

According to ESPN's Bob Harig, Thomas said the following about Kobe at the Phoenix Open, during which Thomas wore Bryant's No. 33 jersey from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, for a hole:

"He had such an impact on me and he was such a person that I looked up to and tried to kind of have my mental approach like that. I felt like it was very fitting. There's only one tournament all year where you can put a jersey on and hit a shot. Just the timing worked out to be here, so it was a no-brainer for me."

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP.

Thomas' auction is taking place on Charitybuzz, and it will run through Feb. 19. The clubs were given an estimated value of $5,000, but the bidding has already exceeded $10,000.  

Related

    Grading Every Team's Trade Deadline 📝

    Analyzing all the moves from yesterday's madness

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Team's Trade Deadline 📝

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    See who @Jonwass has your team taking after Thursday's trade deadline ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    🏆 Jokic changing MVP convo 🌪️ Trade-deadline chaos 🤔 Is Giannis underrated?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Lakers Make Right Call Holding onto Kuzma?

    LA's decision to stand pat rather than overpay is a positive sign going forward

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Did Lakers Make Right Call Holding onto Kuzma?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report