Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Quique Setien will make his first trip back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday to take on former club Real Betis in La Liga.

Per Caesars Palace, the Catalans are -125 (bet $100 to win $80) favourites, while Betis carry odds of +320 (bet $100 to win $320). A draw checks in at +265.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in via LaLiga TV and Premier Sports (UK) or beIN Sports (U.S.).

Setien spent two years at Betis, during which time he further developed his reputation as an attack-minded coach who prioritised possession and quick ball movement.

He enjoyed some incredible success with the club, perhaps most notably a spectacular 4-3 triumph at the Camp Nou:

Defensive shortcomings and some poor results eventually led to his departure, freeing him up to join the Blaugrana in January.

His start to life in Catalonia has been far from perfect. Barcelona have played some excellent attacking football at times, but they were badly exposed in a 2-0 defeat against Valencia in La Liga. They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey in their last outing, losing 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Per sports writer Dermot Corrigan, Setien was satisfied with how his players performed in the defeat, despite the result.

Betis enter Sunday's clash in dreadful form, with just one win in their last six La Liga outings. The Andalusians are tied for the third-worst defensive record in the division heading into Week 23, with only Espanyol and Mallorca conceding more goals than their 34 so far.

While that is good news for Barcelona's attack, the Blaugrana front three enter the match with some worries. Depth is severely limited following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, and Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann all showed signs of fatigue in the loss to Athletic.

The former in particular was uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, and per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, he's nursing an injury.

If Barcelona live up to their immense talent, they should have little trouble against a slumping Betis team devoid of consistency. The Andalusians are overly reliant on 38-year-old Joaquin, while star striker Loren Moron hasn't found the net in La Liga since the loss against Sevilla on November 10.

But fatigue could be a serious issue for Barcelona, especially in attack, and if the forwards struggle like they did at the San Mames, another disappointing result could well be in store.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona