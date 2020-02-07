New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Allegedly Attacked by Players on Video

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

Basketballs sit stuck in the net before an NCAA college basketball game between Northern Iowa and North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Members of the Malcolm X Shabazz High School basketball team in Newark, New Jersey, are reportedly under investigation after allegedly assaulting their coach.

ABC 7 in New York and TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the alleged assault took place Tuesday night after the team returned from a road game in Livingston.

ABC 7 in New York shared video that showed multiple people, who police say are players on the team, punching and kicking a man identified as the coach:

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

According to ABC 7, the coach was attacked because he tried to stop the bullying of another student.

A school official alerted police of the social media post depicting the incident, and the students allegedly involved have all been suspended.

